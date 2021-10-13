LVMH brought the rebound of the Cac 40 to close to 6,600 points, Market news

Sleepy in the first exchanges, the Paris Bourse woke up and found its colors thanks to the announcements, made Tuesday evening, by LVMH. The heavyweight of the rating, also world number one in luxury, opened the ball of the season of the quarterly results of the companies in the most beautiful way. It announced an 11% increase in sales in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2019, before the health crisis erupted. This brings its nine-month turnover to 44.2 billion euros. On the stock market, the title went up 3.16%. In the process, the Cac 40 gained ground and closed the session with a gain of 0.75%, to 6,597.38 points, the day after a drop of 0.34%. The volume of transactions totals 3.5 billion euros.

LVMH’s stock market performance contrasts with that of JPMorgan Chase. First American bank to lend itself to the exercise of the quarterly, the establishment sees its action fall by 2.4% in New York. If JPMorgan beat the consensus in terms of turnover and net income per share (3.72 dollars, against 3 dollars expected), the bank did not surprise either. Expectations were high, and consumer and business loans fell 2% and 5% respectively. The BFI (corporate and investment banking) and M&A (mergers and acquisitions) divisions posted strong performances. Profit also includes $ 0.7 in reserve releases and tax benefits.





No acceleration of inflation in the United States

Watched like milk on fire while commodity prices soar, US inflation rose 0.4% in September and 5.4% year-on-year, broadly in line with expectations (+0 , 3% and + 5.3% expected). Excluding food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.2% over one month and 4% compared to September 2020, as expected. ” There is nothing surprising, comments Oliver Pursche of Wealthspire Advisors. We know that inflation is high due to rising commodity prices and supply issues we are going through. This reassures the Fed, because there are no surprises. The American central bank and its monetary strategy will be at the heart of the discussions in the early evening, since the institution will publish, at 8 pm, the minutes of the meeting of its monetary policy committee on September 21 and 22. Will this document confirm that the tapering, that is, the reduction in the Fed’s asset purchase program, is coming soon? Most likely, although the timetable has not been fixed. ” The most market mover could be whether members debated their expectations [concernant] the first key rate hike, envisaged by a growing number of members for next year, according to the dot chart ”, analyzes the firm Aurel BGC.

Dassault Systèmes and Spie surrounded

Among the other securities listed in Paris, Dassault Systèmes won 3.48% and Capgemini 4.04%. All benefited from the recovery, the third, by the German group SAP (+ 4% in Frankfurt) of its annual turnover forecast. Business is accelerating in the cloud. Conversely, Axa yielded 2.21%. According to analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence (research arm of the financial agency), the last two typhoons to hit the Hong Kong archipelago are expected to result in millions of insurance claims.

Largest increase, by far from the SRD, Spie jumped 8.45%. The engineering group threw in the towel. Withdrew from the auction process for the acquisition of Equans, Engie’s multi-technical services subsidiary, considering that the information provided during the preliminary audits was not “Not sufficient To formulate a firm offer. The market feared the use of fundraising, valued at 2.5 billion euros according to UBS, to finance such an operation.

At last, Sodexo lost 2.94%. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its opinion on the stock of the collective catering group, going from “neutral” to “underperformance”, with a price target set at 75 euros.



