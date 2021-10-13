LVMH gives a little sparkle to the Cac 40 before JPMorgan Chase, US inflation and the Fed, Market news

The Paris Bourse has erased its initial losses, mainly supported by the progression of LVMH, in a market which has failed to align two sessions of rise in a row for more than a week. At the European level, the third quarter results of the Stoxx 600 companies are expected to increase 46.7% year on year, according to data from Refinitiv, after a jump of 152.6% in the second quarter. The trend is also benefiting from the surprise increase in Chinese exports in September (+ 28.1% over one year). Investors are still on their toes, however, as the third quarter earnings season has barely started.

The impact of inflation due to energy prices on the economic recovery also continues to haunt the markets as the US Department of Labor prepares to unveil the evolution of consumer prices in September at 2:30 p.m. . This impact is also sure to be highlighted in the report of the Fed’s Monetary Policy Committee (FOMC) last month, due in the evening.

Shortly before noon, the Cac 40 gained 0.30% to 6,567.53 points in a business volume of 880 million euros. December futures contracts on American indices take between 0.1% for the Dow jones and 0.8% for the Nasdaq 100.

From tapering to the next rate hike

According to Bloomberg estimates, the inflation rate should have remained at 5.3% over one year in the United States in September and at 4% excluding food and energy. ” However, due to the persistent firmness of energy prices, and the disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida, these estimates are more of an expectation than an anticipation. », Notes Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

He further points out that the question is no longer when the Fed will reduce the amount of its asset purchases, but when the next rate hike will occur. FOMC members are in fact fairly divided (9 against 9) as to the prospect of monetary tightening at the end of 2022. This opinion could become the majority towards the end of the year, if the statistics evolve as expected.





The markets are also preparing for the first results of companies for the third quarter in the United States. Bank JPMorgan Chase and asset management heavyweight BlackRock get the ball rolling this afternoon. Overall, corporate publications should provide some insight into how they assess the impact of price increases on their margins as central banks move to cut back on support measures. Speakers also fear a wave of profit warnings as tensions over supplies and energy prices should weigh on company accounts.

LVMH drives the market, Dassault System boosted by SAP

Slightly folded back when opening, LVMH appreciates by 2.1%. The world luxury leader reported a 20% increase in organic sales in the third quarter, although revenue growth slowed in Asia and the United States after an exceptional first half in these regions. The three summer months of 2020 had already shown signs of an upturn in activity compared to the gloomy April-June period. Group sales (still excluding currency and perimeter effects) had contained their decline to 7%, thanks to the Fashion & Leather Goods division, already rebounding 12% in the third quarter of 2020, thanks to China.

Dassault Systèmes gained 3.6% in the wake of SAP (+ 4.7% in Frankfurt). The German group has raised its annual turnover forecast thanks to the acceleration of its activity in the cloud.

Spie increased by 7.9%. The multi-technical services specialist announced that it was withdrawing from the auction process for the acquisition of Equans, a subsidiary of Engie, deeming that the information provided during the preliminary audits of the multi-technical services company n ‘were “Not sufficient To formulate a firm offer.

Conversely, Axa was down 2.3%. According to analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence (research arm of the financial agency) the last two typhoons to hit Hong Kong are expected to give rise to millions of claims.

Sodexo lost 2% while Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the collective catering group’s title from “neutral” to “underperformance” with a target of 75 euros.



