Lyme disease: a “miraculous” treatment to cure it and to eradicate it in nature

American researchers are convinced of having found an active treatment on the sick, but also of “completely eradicating it” in the environment.

Lyme disease, or Lyme borreliosis, is transmitted during infected tick bite by bacteria. The infection occurs most of the time without symptoms but can in some cases lead to the famous disease which can sometimes be disabling (lasting joint pain, partial paralysis of the limbs, etc.), as specified by the Ministry of Health.

In 10 to 20% of cases of affected patients, the disease progresses to a chronic form.

Acute infection is characterized by a characteristic rash on the skin called erythema migrans, which is seen at the site of the tick bite.

From there, the bacteria quickly spread throughout the body, to the heart, and the peripheral and central nervous system. If left untreated during the early phase of infection, late symptoms of infection include arthritis and neurological problems.

A treatment that is not entirely effective today

In case of tick bite, there is only one treatment at the moment to avoid contracting the disease or preventing its progression, but it is not not fully effective.

Indeed, it is customary to prescribe a broad spectrum antibiotic treatment after the bite was discovered to avoid infection.

However, these antibiotics are not effective on some patients and worse, they can even worsen some symptomss of the disease by modifying the bacterial flora in the intestine and leaving the field open for the bacteria of Lyme disease to take effect, as reported by Futura-Sciences.

A treatment that only has advantages

But American researchers at the University of Northeastern have launched research to “identify a compound that acts selectively against the bacteria borrelia burgdorferi “ that causes Lyme disease.





And they highlighted the effectiveness of an antimicrobial produced by a bacterium, Streptomyces hygroscopicus, which attacks bacteria transmitted by ticks.

This “miraculous” treatment is thehygromycin A, a selective antibiotic. And it only has advantages: not only does it target only the bacteria that causes the disease, therefore eliminates the infection from the body, but in addition does not trigger any side effects and does not present any toxicity, as the researchers explain. in their work published in Cell on October 6.

“Hygromycin A effectively clears infection in mice by oral administration and had minimal effect on the gut microbiome. These properties make hygromycin A, an interesting candidate for the development of an antibiotic for the targeted treatment of Lyme disease. “

The hope of definitively fixing the problem

But in addition to treating Lyme disease, this selective antibiotic could be used to eradicate the disease in its environment.

The presence of Lyme disease has spread geographically.

An increase caused among other things by “theexpansion of habitat range tick vector, the growing intersection of human homes and animal tick hosts, and seasonal activity due to climate change “.

But according to the researchers, it would suffice to drop this precise antibiotic, which only attacks the Lyme disease bacteria in nature, for it to be ingested via a bait by the animal vectors and voila.

This could be possible because spreading this specific antibiotic in the environment would not present a risk of resistance or toxicity. “Hygromycin A, with its limited activity against non-spirochete organisms, would constitute an ideal antibiotic targeted by the reservoir against the bacteria,” the study concludes.

Hope to see the eradication of this disease once and for all.