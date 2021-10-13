Lyon: on fire with the Bleuets, Cherki calls out to Bosz! – Soccer

Faced with limited playing time with Olympique Lyonnais, attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki took advantage of his first two very successful capes with the France Espoirs team to send a message to his coach Peter Bosz, both literally and figuratively!

In Lyon, Cherki is confined to the sidelines.

What a contrast for Rayan Cherki (18)! Frustrated by his lack of playing time at the club, the attacking midfielder of Olympique Lyonnais has just experienced an enchanting parenthesis with the France Espoirs team.

Called for the first time, the Gone had its first cape with a thunderous comeback against Ukraine (5-0) last Friday in the Euro qualifying with a double key, including a superb enchantment in the box. Again off the bench in the second period, the young talent hit the 89th minute again on Tuesday against Serbia (3-0) by scoring on a number of balancing in the area.

R. Cherki – I hope to have my chance in the club

With 3 goals in 2 games (58 minutes played), the Lyonnais has an impressive ratio, far from his disappointing stats with OL where his season currently boils down to 6 appearances (126 minutes played) for a decisive pass. . An anomaly that Cherki, promised a great future, is determined to rectify. On his cloud, Bleuet did not hesitate to display his club ambitions and send a message to his coach Peter Bosz.





I came to seek confidence, I am going back to the club with sharp teeth with 3 goals. I hope to have my chance now in the club , slipped the Gone to the microphone of Canal +. It was important to me to score in order to successfully complete my internship, it’s done. Now we are going to go back to the club and we hope that it will also pay in the club. I hope to be able to score my first goal in Ligue 1 on Saturday (OL will host Monaco as part of the 10th day, editor’s note). Difficult to be clearer …

Difficulties with Bosz

Remember that at the start of the season, L’Equipe had reported difficulties in understanding between Bosz and Cherki, who would have difficulty meeting the expectations of the technician, a follower of more hard-working profiles. Even if the Dutchman quickly took the floor to smooth things over, the limited playing time of Bleuet goes in this direction… With as competitors a Karl Toko-Ekambi in great shape, a Houssem Aouar back at a more suitable level, a Tino With Kadewere back from injury and the emblematic rookie Xherdan Shaqiri, the mission does not look easy for Cherki, who will have to continue his efforts …

