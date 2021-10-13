M1X chip, mini-Led, MagSafe, design … What to expect from Apple’s keynote on the new MacBooks?

On October 18 at 7 p.m., the entire tech planet will turn its head in the direction of Cupertino where, from Apple Park, new, more powerful MacBooks should be announced. The appointment being made, it is time to list the expectations.

The appointment is made: Apple will hold a conference on Monday, October 18, during which it should unveil new products and services live from Apple Park. From then on, the whole technosphere is agitated to know what the group of Cupertino could present there and, by compiling the rumors heard so far, we begin to have a list of expectations rather provided.

M1X or light speed

As usual, Apple delivers some clues to arouse the interest of users of its products. The first is visual, with the choice of an Apple logo reworked in “light speed” sauce to brighten up the invitation sent to the media. The second is textual, with the choice of the word “Unleashed” as a qualifier. Two clues which – for any self-respecting brand enthusiast – immediately make one think of the announcement of new faster MacBooks and therefore equipped with the new M1X chip.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl – Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

For this second “keynote” of October in a row which, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place entirely in virtual mode, it will be necessary to connect on October 18 at 7 p.m. (French time) on the usual broadcasting channels (Apple. com, YouTube, Apple TV …) to follow the event. Les Numériques.com will obviously bring together on its set a bunch of specialists in the company of Lâm Hua to comment on the announcements live. And on this day, everything should revolve around the presentation of the evolution of the astonishing Apple M1 SoC, the M1X.

14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro

If we are to believe the crossed rumors and a priori fairly reliable heard to date, Apple should launch machines equipped with an M1X chip integrating a CPU on ARM architecture with 10 or 12 cores even faster than that of the M1 chip – which is already wreaking havoc -, as well as ‘a boosted GPU with 16 or 32 computing units. Two laptops would be the first to benefit from it: a 16-inch MacBook Pro complementing the x86 processor models (Intel Core) already in the catalog, and a 14-inch MacBook Pro which would inaugurate a new format for the brand. If, currently, Apple M1 computers are satisfied with 8 or 16 GB of RAM depending on the version, machines running M1X could benefit from 32 to 64 GB of RAM.

In both cases, the integration of the M1X SoC would be accompanied by the adoption of a new chassis with a refined design, with a dedicated HDMI port, a super-fast SD card reader and the return (eagerly awaited by some) MagSafe for charging. That’s not all: these computers could also embed an LCD panel with mini-Led backlighting for a top visual experience. Screen whose borders would be reduced as much as possible to limit the size of computers. Moreover, speaking of design, some rumors evoke the arrival on Macs of flattened borders and more “square” as on the latest iPhone, iPad but also iMac. This would allow Apple to standardize the appearance of its products by modernizing the lines of its MacBooks. The Touch Bar – which has never been unanimous – would for its part be abandoned.

Some surprises?

Of course, the iMac should also end up being declined with a more powerful M1X processor, just like the Mac mini which was retained last year by Apple to inaugurate the range of machines equipped with the M1 chip apart from only computers. portable. Impossible to say, on the other hand, if these products will be announced from October 18, Apple having the habit of segmenting the evolutions of its ranges. Especially since the rumors also evoke the desire of Apple to completely review the design of its Mac mini by upgrading it to the M1X, which could therefore presage an announcement dedicated to another time.

Finally, out of the strict framework of computers, Apple is expected to formalize the release date of the next version of Mac OS (Monterey), currently available on beta test channels. And who knows, Apple may decide to put an end to the Arlesian AirPods by presenting (finally) its new AirPods 3. Oh that’s okay, we have the right to joke, right?