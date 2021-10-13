Macron associated with Garcia and Giresse in the midfield of the Varieties Club de France

The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, will be associated with Rudi Garcia and Alain Giresse in the eleven of the Variétés Club de France, during the match in support of the Yellow Pieces operation, Thursday in Poissy.

If you expected it, the composition of the Variety Club of France fell. As announced, Emmanuel Macron will start in the midfield with the number 3 in the back, for this match played in Poissy, Thursday against the carers of the intercommunal hospital center of Poissy Saint-Germain-en-Laye. The President of the Republic will be associated with Rudi Garcia, former coach of Le Mans, Lille, Marseille and Lyon, in the 4-3-3 concocted by the general manager, Jacques Vendroux. Alain Giresse will complete the trio in the midfield.

The “eleven” of the Variétés Club de France © Variétés Club de France

Nicolas Douchez, former Toulouse, Rennes and PSG goalkeeper, will be in the goal behind a defense made up of Christian Karembeu, Arsène Wenger, Marcel Desailly and Laure Boulleau. Jean-Michel Larqué will evolve on the left side of the attack in support of Sonny Anderson while Karl Olive, mayor of Poissy and representative of the FFF at the LFP, will occupy the right flank.





Robert Pirès, Richard Gasquet, Frédéric Piquionne, Clément Chantôme, Benoît Cheyrou, Steve Savidan, Dominique Rocheteau, Sidney Govou, Mathieu Bodmer and Grégory Paisley will also be in the cast.

Macron wants to play 90 minutes

The kickoff of the meeting will be given at 5.15 p.m. and its profits will be donated to the Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France, chaired by Brigitte Macron as part of the operation “Yellow Pieces. According to information from RMC Sport, the President of the Republic has expressed his desire to play 90 minutes, which must be validated by the security services.

In early June, the head of state called Karl Olive when he was in the Variety locker room before a match in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises. He regretted not being able to be present but had made the promise to come to the next meeting and to invite the players to the Elysee Palace for the 3rd half.