Macron on the field for Larqué’s last match, at the table with Papin and Boli

Emmanuel Macron will play football on Thursday for a charity match for the Varieties Club de France, a meeting followed by a reception at the Elysee Palace.

One puts on the crampons exceptionally, the other hangs them up definitively. Thursday, Emmanuel Macron will participate in the gala match of the Varieties Club de France, managed by Jacques Vendroux, bringing together former football players and personalities. At the Leo-Lagrange stadium in Poissy, the Head of State, who will wear number 3 for the occasion, will be the teammate of Christian Karembeu, Laure Boulleau (number 8 and captain), Arsène Wenger, Marcel Desailly, Alain Giresse, Dominique Rocheteau or even Jean-Michel Larqué. At 74, the emblematic captain of the Greens of AS Saint-Etienne will play his last match that evening. He is one of the pillars of the club, which turns 50 this year.

“Third half” at the Elysée

Jean-Michel Larqué had given jersey and crampons last June in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises for the inauguration of the Charles-de-Gaulle stadium, in the presence of Michel Platini. It was during this meeting, in the locker room, that Thursday’s meeting with the head of state was concluded. Encouraging the VCF players by phone before the match, the President of the Republic, contacted by the mayor of Poissy Karl Olive, had mentioned this future meeting and proposed a “third half” at the Elysee Palace.





The proceeds of this charity match – sold out – will be donated to the Hospitals Foundation, chaired by First Lady Brigitte Macron. The head of state wants to play both halves and not just one, specifies the Elysee. The president and his teammates of the VCG will face the CHIPS, a team of caregivers from the intercommunal hospital center of Poissy Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

In the evening at the presidential palace, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron will receive the club’s players. At the head table, they will be surrounded by Basile Boli, Jean-Pierre Papin, Robert Pirès, Arsène Wenger, Richard Gasquet, Captain Laure Boulleau and Jacques Vendroux. Bernard Pardo, Bernard Diomède, Pascal Olmeta, Luis Fernandez will also participate in the reception.