Magali Berdah: a strange suspect arrested for the murders of his brother-in-law and his sister-in-law

There is news in the case of the murder of the sister-in-law and the brother-in-law of Magali Berdah. As reported by La Provence, a suspect was arrested.

It was a real tragedy which took place on Sunday, October 10 in an apartment hotel in Allauch, in the Bouches du Rhône. A couple in their 40s were found lifeless, lying naked in a pool of blood and covered with a sheet. According to initial information released by the police, the two victims were stabbed several times, but the motive for the murder has yet to be determined. “The scene is very strange. We don’t know if the drama happened behind closed doors or if an outside person intervened.“, confided a police source in Provence. What we know, on the other hand, is the identity of the woman, since Purepeople revealed on Tuesday that it was the sister of Stéphane Teboul , the companion of Magali Berdah. This Wednesday, October 13, La Provence indicated that the investigation was progressing since a suspect had been arrested. Who is it? A man “fifty years old“, living in an apartment nearby, described as”particularly strange“by the rest of the neighborhood. As reported by La Provence, the RAID broke down the suspect’s door before”stop him and take him to the premises of the judicial police“where he was taken into custody. It is only time to”simple checks “, but the man found himself in the crosshairs of the police due to his conflicts with several neighbors.

Magali Berdah: her sister-in-law buried in Marseille

Very discreet since the announcement of the case, Magali Berdah and Stéphane Teboul simply posted a black heart on Instagram. The victim’s brother, however, let it be known that his sister’s funeral would take place. October 13 at 4 p.m., at the Trois-Lucs cemetery in Marseille.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge