Magali Berdah, her murdered sister-in-law: a suspect arrested, a “particularly strange” man

It is a real drama. Sunday October 10, 2021, shortly after 6 p.m., a couple was found murdered in an aparthotel in Allauch, in the Bouches-du-Rhône. They were lying naked in a pool of blood and were covered with a sheet. According to initial information, they were victims of several stab wounds. As revealed to you Purepeople.com this Tuesday, it was the sister-in-law of Magali Berdah and the companion of the deceased.

This Wednesday, October 13, Provence indicates that the investigation into these terrible murders is progressing. In fact, the day after the killing, a suspect has been arrested in a neighboring apartment, a man “fifty years old“. The RAID intervened to break down the door and so”stop him and take him to the premises of the judicial police“to be placed there in custody, it was reported. If for the moment, it is only”perform simple checks“, the suspect was in any case described as”particularly strange“by the rest of the neighborhood. It was also revealed that he was in conflict with several people of the building. He nevertheless remains presumed innocent in this matter.





Magali Berdah has not yet commented on this tragedy. On the other hand, his companion Stéphane Teboul, who is the brother of the woman found dead, shared a sober photo of a black heart to testify to his grief. He also explained that her sister’s funeral would take place this Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Trois-Lucs cemetery in Marseille. It is likely that some reality TV personalities will attend this funeral. Kevin Guedj, Julien Guirado, Julien Bert, Nikola Lozina or even Thibault Garcia have already given their support.