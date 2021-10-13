“Magic” at the factory? The Minister of Industry persists, but …

INDUSTRY – “Magic” at the factory? Agnès Pannier-Runacher does not give up. Interviewed on France Inter, the Minister of Industry returned on his comments on the “magic” of work in industry, held on October 7th.

“If these comments could have been misinterpreted by some, I am sorry. But I still believe that the industry is a sector of the future and of pride. And that was my point, ”she said in front of Nicolas Demorrand this Wednesday, October 13 (see the video above).

During the 7th edition of Bpifrance Inno Generation, the Minister had affirmed, in a burst of enthusiasm. “I like industry because it’s one of the few places in the 21st century where you can still find magic. ”

And to add: “The pride of working in the company, the pride of working in the factory, so that we say that when you go on a production line, it is not a punishment, it is for your country is for magic and that’s what you can make possible ”.





“A speech of responsibility”

Responding to a message from a listener on France Inter who insinuated that the minister was “disconnected from reality”, Agnès Pannier-Runacher persisted. “I would like us to stop believing that the industry has not changed since the 1970s,” she explained. I don’t underestimate the conditions today, but let’s go to the factories and see how modern they are. ”

“To say that seems to me to be a speech of responsibility compared to a sector which pays on average better than the other sectors, better than the services, she maintained. And so yes, I maintain that the industry is an attractive sector. ”

The minister’s remarks had provoked anger and mockery. “The magic of accidents at work, of poorly paid work and low wages, and soon of the retirement age taken after healthy life expectancy thanks to this government, the newspaper editor reacted Humanity and senator of Seine-Saint-Denis Fabien Gay. But that’s okay, it’s for your country! ”

“655,715 work accidents in 2019, 50,392 occupational diseases, 733 deaths (excluding ‘uberized’ employees and public service), wrote the former candidate for the primary environmentalist Sandrine Rousseau. No precise review of fatal accidents #LaMagie ”.

