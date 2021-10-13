Magic Leap is not dead and is raising $ 500 million for a new augmented reality headset

While everyone thought Magic Leap would eventually file for bankruptcy, the company is relaunching with a massive fundraiser and a new headset on the way.

After years of waiting, punctuated by countless fundraising ($ 3 billion in total) and as many ultra promising presentations, Magic Leap ended up marketing in March 2020 its first augmented reality “headset” … which made a real oven. The product has indeed sold less than 6,000 copies.

A resounding failure for this start-up which has continued to grow and had to abruptly separate from some 1,000 employees. We thought then Magic Leap close to the end of its history, but it was without counting on the gifts of persuasion (not to say of conjuring) of its leaders, who have just announced a new fundraising of 500 million dollars. A sum that will be used to relaunch R&D around a new project: the Magic Leap 2.

An improved product, intended for professionals only

Still in the conceptual phase, this new pair of augmented reality glasses will be released next year and some prototypes are already circulating as part of a pre-test program. Peggy Johnson, Managing Director of Magic Leap, explains that thanks to this money “Magic Leap will have greater financial flexibility and the resources to continue [sa] growth trajectory then [qu’elle développe] cutting-edge augmented reality technology “. Interviewed on the CNBC television channel, she lifted the veil on this future Magic Leap 2.





This “helmet”, which therefore looks like glasses but is not really since it must be connected to a computer to function, is presented as being the smallest and lightest device in the industry. The tone is set: it is designed for the professional world (and not video games), and is intended to be more comfortable and immersive than the first version. Technically, its main advantages will be a field of vision twice as wide and better lighting management which will facilitate its use in more or less bright environments.

When he left the company in July 2020, former director Rony Abovitz hinted that Magic Leap was abandoning its consumer activity. Peggy Johnson, she believes that Magic Leap may have a future there, after receiving several license applications for its products and technologies in this market. The company hopes to capture a significant share of the mixed realities market which, according to IDC, is expected to reach $ 140 billion in 2024 (by combining augmented reality and virtual reality).