Malongo Eoh, an ethical, sustainable and 100% made in France coffee maker

The new Eoh capsule coffee maker from Malongo relies on ethical values ​​such as sustainable development. This coffee machine is not only 100% French manufacture, but is also part of a circular logic.

With Eoh, Malongo offers a new eco-responsible coffee machine based on fundamentals dear to the Nice SME, including sustainable development. Coming from 100% French manufacture, Eoh also owes its compact dimensions (6 cm wide) to a French designer who has declined his creation in several colors. To further address the issue of sustainability, this capsule coffee maker is guaranteed for 5 years, to which Malongo adds a free personalized follow-up service. By flashing a QR Code, users access customer service as well as home after-sales service.

5-year warranty, the machine benefits from free long-term service. “Thanks to the peace of mind pack, Malongo supports its users on a daily basis with an unrivaled after-sales service offer: home exchange and repair in 48/72 hours“. Note that this coffee maker is compatible with the manufacturer’s flexible 1,2,3 Spresso pods, designed in natural fiber paper. These pods are no longer covered with a plastic cap, replaced by recyclable cardboard. Finally, to place its coffee maker in a circular dynamic, Malongo is committed “to repackage as many devices as possible and put them back on sale on its online store, as soon as they can be reintroduced into the circuit. The repair will be carried out in the Malongo’s own after-sales service workshops.“.

All this argument justifies the few features offered by this coffee maker which provides only one size of coffee, and can only deliver one coffee at a time (the Senseo have two dispensing nozzles). On the other hand, the manufacturer promises a preparation time of 20 seconds for an espresso.

The release of the Malongo Eoh is scheduled for the end of the year, starting at € 119.90.