Man kills two people in post office before committing suicide

Gun violence is once again plaguing the United States. A post office worker opened fire at his workplace on Tuesday, killing two people before turning the gun on him, postal services and local authorities said.

“Postal services are investigating a shooting that took place earlier today” in Memphis, Tennessee, the US Post said. “Three employees died. There is no longer a threat now, ”she said. “The postal services are devastated by this tragedy,” added the post.





The sad expression: “to become crazy”

The shooter is one of three employees who died and appears to have committed suicide, said Memphis FBI spokeswoman Lisa-Anne Culp at a press conference, adding that an investigation had been carried out. opened.

Corporate shootings are a recurring scourge of American society. From the 1970s to the 1990s, employees or former employees killed some 40 people in a series of attacks on the postal service, so the Americans coined the phrase “going postal” to describe them. bouts of violence in the workplace.