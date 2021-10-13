Man with bow and arrows kills several in Kongsberg

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and injured several people in Kongsberg, southwest of Oslo, Norway on Wednesday. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested, his motives remain unclear.

“We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed”local police official Øyvind Aas said at a press conference on Wednesday evening. The attacker armed with a bow and arrows was arrested by the police, who did not give details about him, for the time being.





The killer’s motives remain to be determined. The injured, whose number we do not know, were taken to hospital. “No active search is in progress to find other people”, stressed Øyvind Aas.

#BREAKING: several people have been killed in Kongsberg, Norway in an attack by someone using bow & arrow. Several people were also injured pic.twitter.com/5sh8CSsSrN – Amichai Stein (@ AmichaiStein1) October 13, 2021

The police were contacted at 6:13 p.m. over a man with a bow shooting at people, according to the Norwegian national channel NRK. The author acted in a supermarket, in the city center. A large police and rescue system was then deployed. Another press conference is scheduled for 10 p.m.