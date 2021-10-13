More

    Manchester United: Touched groin with the Blues, Raphaël Varane will be absent “a few weeks”

    The verdict has fallen for Raphaël Varane. The French defender, injured in the League of Nations final against Spain (2-1), was injured in the groin and will be absent “a few weeks“, according to a statement released Tuesday by Manchester United. Varane was released during the first period of the match won by the Blues.

    His absence is a blow to the Red Devils, already deprived of Harry Maguire, hit in a calf, in the axis of the defense. Manchester United, currently 4th in the championship, will travel to Leicester on Saturday. The Red Devils will then host Atalanta Bergamo next Wednesday for a crucial meeting in the Champions League, then Liverpool for the shock of the 9th day of the English championship the following Sunday. And the derby against City is scheduled for November 6. It remains to be seen whether Varane will be reinstated to dispute him.


