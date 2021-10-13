many sites no longer work, a “human error” involved

Many sites were inaccessible on the morning of October 13, 2021: the French host OVH confirmed to be involved and speaks of “human error”.

What do the Center Pompidou site, Strasbourg airport, the Clubic and Arrêt sur Images and data.gouv.fr media have in common? They were all completely inaccessible on October 13, 2021 around 9:30 a.m., Numerama’s editorial staff confirmed.

At issue: the French host OVH, which confirmed a problem at its level. It would be a “human error”, according to its co-founder.

On the DownDetector site, where Internet users can report breakdowns on the sites they visit, there were already 14,000 reports in less than 30 minutes, which is very significant.

On Twitter, several Internet users have made the same observation.

There’s just nothing left, from mail to servers, including telephony. The total 😅 – MaxTab (@Max_tab) October 13, 2021

On its official Twitter account, OVH Cloud Support announced that its team was “on the bridge to respond to your requests” around 9am, a few minutes before the outage. Unlike the daily exchanges experienced by this account, the message was quickly inundated with responses from Internet users worried about not having access to certain OVH resources, for example travaux.ovh.net.

Friends of the community #OVHcloudsupport , the team is on the bridge to answer your requests 💪

Do not forget to send us in DM the necessary information (username, company, name, first name, contact email) for better support. – OVHcloud Support FR (@ovh_support_fr) October 13, 2021

What happened with OVH?

The routine maintenance of a router, scheduled for October 13 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., seems to have gone wrong. This is what confirmed Octave Klaba, co-founder of OVH, on Twitter: “ Following a human error during the reconfiguration of the network (…) we have a problem on the whole backbone », He published.

” In recent days, the intensity of DDoS attacks has increased significantly. We have decided to increase our DDoS processing capacity by adding new infrastructures in our DC VH (US-EST). A bad configuration of the router caused the failure of the network “, He then clarified.

In recent days, the intensity of DDoS attacks has increased significantly. We have decided to increase our DDoS processing capacity by adding new infrastructures in our DC VH (US-EST). A bad configuration of the router caused the failure of the network. – Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) October 13, 2021

The URL which leads to the concrete explanations of this maintenance unfortunately only leads for the moment to an HS site, since it leads to the travaux.ovh.net site, also down.





Can we speak of an OVH “failure”?

OVH’s “impact-free” maintenance already hijacked

Paradoxically, the tweet announcing the maintenance ensured that there was ” no impact expected “, because the ” devices will be isolated before the change “. Obviously, this did not fail to make Internet users react, who used their mocking memes to hijack the company’s communication.

By the way, what is OVH?

OVH is a French company called today OVHcloud, which is the French and European leader in the server hosting market. These servers make it possible to run a large number of sites.

Which sites are affected by the OVH outage?

Many sites were affected by the October 13 blackout. The list below is therefore not exhaustive, but it gives a fairly clear overview of how major this incident is on the French web.

arretsurimages.net

clubic.com

data.gouv.fr

demarches-simplifiees.fr

interflora.fr

humanoid.fr (this is the site of the Numerama group 😭)

lucca.fr

macg.co

strasbourg.aeroport.fr

What is the height for our site?

To plant 🌱#ovhdown – Interflora ❤️ (@Interflora) October 13, 2021

