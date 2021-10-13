Many websites inaccessible after another failure at OVH

The Air and Space Museum, the city of Strasbourg or even Stops on images … Many sites are inaccessible this Wednesday morning due to a breakdown at the French host OVH.

Internet users who try to access it are confronted with a fairly classic error on the Internet: the 504 error. It occurs when the server managing the site that a user is trying to consult is inaccessible.

According to Octave Klaba, the boss of OVHCloud, the problems of access to these sites hosted by his company, would be linked to “human error”. An incorrectly configured router has been unplugged. This device allows data to be transferred from one location to another.

He also specifies, always on Twitter, that “in recent days, the intensity of DDoS attacks has increased a lot. (…) A bad configuration of the router caused the failure of the network. “



Following a human error during the reconfiguration of the network on our DC to VH (US-EST), we have a problem on the whole backbone. We are going to isolate the DC VH then fix the conf. https://t.co/kDakq7FGBO – Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) October 13, 2021

A DDoS attack is a so-called denial of service attack. The principle is to saturate a server by sending a large number of simultaneous connection requests. It is quite easy to set up and does not require huge resources and knowledge.