Marie-Anne Chazel and Christian Clavier: how many children have they had?

Christian Clavier and Marie-Anne Chazel have formed one of the most cult couples in French cinema: lovers on the screen, but also in the city! But did they have children together?

The two stars of French cinema began their careers on the boards, with the collective of splendid : the theater café they founded in Paris in 1974, with their actor friends, Gérard Jugnot, Thierry Lhermitte, Michel Blanc, Josiane Balasko, and Bruno Moynot. Christian Clavier was born in 1952, and quickly decided to lead a married life with his childhood sweetheart, Marie-Anne Chazel, born in 1951. Together they had a daughter. And it is precisely in the universe of the film The Bronzed, than Margot came into the world, in 1983.

Unlike her illustrious parents, Margot Clavier, is a young woman unknown to the general public. The result of an over-publicized union between two monsters of French cinema, she grew up far from flashes and cameras. And for good reason, the couple of actors did everything to offer their daughter a normal life, far from the tabloids. Before starting her professional career, she obtained degrees in philosophy and English.

Margot Clavier: what does she do for a living?

Margot Clavier has always been able to count on her parents: she started her career in administration, within his father’s company. Then, the daughter of Jacquouille la Fripouille and Ginette la Clocharde in the film Visitors, has embarked on humanitarian missions around the world, before putting down your suitcases at Tibet. A lifestyle choice that did not leave her mother indifferent: “In the beginning, it was very difficult to accept as parents. But now I have confidence, I know that she is doing well, that she is very adaptable, that she knows people. She has her whole network of friends and support there “, confided Marie-Anne Chazel in an interview for TV-Leisure, before expressing his admiration for his offspring: “I have great respect, great admiration for what she does. And you know, this is what we learn when we have children. It is that at one point, you have to let go of them then they become adults and then they make their life. Then they become parents and the cycle begins again. “

