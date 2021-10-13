Mario Lemina robbed: his companion Fanny Neguesha, brutalized, finally speaks

It is a phenomenon that has a tough skin … Footballers, known to have astronomical salaries and followers of luxury brands, have been victims of numerous burglaries for several years. Whether in Marseille, Paris and now in Nice, football stars must now be very careful when they are on the move. The latest example dates back only a few days and it was an OGC Nice player, midfielder Mario Lemina, who was the victim of a particularly violent burglary.

Absent from home since he left to join the selection of Gabon, the 28-year-old player has left his relatives in his home in Nice. Unfortunately for him, a terrible burglary took place last Sunday evening, as revealed by L’Équipe. Three criminals broke into the sportsman’s home and tied up the player’s relatives, including his partner the Belgian Fanny Neguesha, Mario Balotelli’s ex-girlfriend. Victim of a real trauma, the 31-year-old young woman has finally come out of her silence on her Instagram account. In a message posted in story last night, she gives her news and wants to be reassuring. “Thank you for all your messages and your support, we are safe and sound … the most important thing to remember is that! “, she says.





Badly acquired benefits no one …

If a domestic worker was able to warn the police, the three criminals managed to escape with a very good sum since the damage is estimated at around € 300,000, according to information from the sports daily. Fanny Neguesha, still in shock, hopes that luck will turn for her attackers. “Good ill-gotten gains benefit no one … thank you at least for leaving me my most precious possession, my family “, she concludes her message.