Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet refuse to kiss: cult sequence before the birth of their couple

There was a time when Thierry Ardisson and his themed interviews punctuated our weekends. Almost 20 years ago, in 2003, the animator received Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet, then in full promotion of the film Child games. Between them there is nothing more than friendship. The muse Chanel had even confided that it was complicated “to have a love affair with a very good friend“.

It is their state of mind when Thierry Ardisson asks Guillaume Canet if he is “on course” to kiss Marion Cotillard. “I have my lovely sweetheart in love who doesn’t like it and I would understand“, dropped the actor, embarrassed. A moment of hesitation quickly broken by his playing partner:”And my lovely sweetheart certainly wouldn’t like that either “.





Recall that at the time, Guillaume Canet was married to the German-American actress Diane Kruger. After more than five years of living together, they had decided to go their separate ways. Now divorced, they remained on good terms. For her part, Marion Cotillard was in a relationship with actor Stéphan Guérin-Tillié, her partner in Cavalcade and Eddy as well as in the series Fearsome.

Even on the set of Child games, it was not natural for Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet to kiss. “The first time we had to kiss on Children’s Games, it was very, very complicated because we were very good friends. We found ourselves in this church having to roll a shovel … We had fits of giggles for half an hour before being able to do the scene because it’s absurd to kiss a friend“, said the actress.

Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard will not form a couple until 2007. They are now parents of two children, Marcel (10 years old) and Louise (4 years old). Children they keep away from show business.