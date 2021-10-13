In his new film “Him”, Guillaume Canet plays a composer in need of inspiration whose heart balances between two women. But in life, the actor-director has eyes only for the one who has shared his life for nearly 15 years, Marion Cotillard.

Guillaume Canet is back on the screens with “Him”, the seventh feature film he wrote, directed and in which he plays the lead role. In this film, the actor and director lends his features to a composer in need of inspiration whose heart balances between two women: his wife, played by Virginie Efira, and his mistress, played by Laetitia Casta.

If the scenario resonates with certain aspects of the life of the actor and filmmaker, such as the projection of some of his fears and sufferings, the adulterous relationship is indeed fictitious – let’s face it! In the city, Guillaume Canet has shared the life of Marion Cotillard, the mother of his children Marcel (10 years) and Louise (4 years) for nearly 15 years. His greatest support and his best critic, she who discovered the project of the film as he wrote the screenplay. In the credits of the film, the actress is also credited as an “artistic collaboration”. “She did not write on her side but criticized the content or the form, guided me. I liked this continuous and precious ping-pong with her. ”





“I have always been unable to love two women at the same time”

Around the fickle character embodied by her companion, Marion Cotillard has found the mixture between reality and fiction liberating. “Marion obviously knows that I don’t have a mistress. Unlike my character, I have always been unable to love two women at the same time. ”

Almost 20 years after his first production “Mon idole” (released in 2002), and years after the success of “Ne le dis le dire à personne” (2006), “Les Petits mouchoirs” (2010) and more recently “We will finish” ensemble ”(2019), Guillaume Canet confirmed his prestigious place in the world of French cinema. His secret? Having managed to create his own cinema family. “My wife, my friends, my producer.” In his next highly anticipated film for 2022, “Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Empire”, this time his son Marcel will be making his first appearance. “He expressed the wish that he is a fan of Asterix. I often saw him come to my office to pick up my father’s albums that I read as a child. It’s very beautiful, this transmission. ”

