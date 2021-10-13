Martin Lamotte remarried: he married Sophie!

At 74, Martin Lamotte rediscovers the joys of marriage. The comedian of the series Our dear neighbors put the ring on the finger of his companion Sophie, in the greatest discretion. He spoke of his remarriage on RTL, Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the show We don’t answer for anything anymore moderated by Karine Le Marchand and Jeanfi Janssens.

While the host evoked the theme of love, Martin Lamotte admitted that he was not the type to “express yourself a lot“on his feelings or to make big statements. Yet he is a man in love, sharing his life with a certain Sophie. And, better yet, he must have told her at least once I love you since he did of her his wife! “I just remarried, don’t worry“, then confided the actor of Grandpa is resisting. However, he was careful not to give details of the ceremony …





Martin Lamotte, who was married from 2002 to 2019 to actress Karine Belly, is no longer a heart to take but you should not count on him to be the great romantic type. “It is modesty, I am shy, modest, I have many faults (…) I don’t throw it around like that, I don’t say much. I find it hard to take out the words of love“, he added. And the latter to admit that he even lives his story of the heart”day by day“because he finds that”very nice and exciting“, rather than looking to the long term.

The actor had mentioned his new love story in 2017 on Non Stop People. “Her name is Sophie (…) We met in the South of France, at a wedding I was not attending! It was in a very beautiful place where there are weddings, it’s called La Madone between Arles and Nîmes. That day there was a wedding and activities, including a release of hens and a game of pétanque. I won the game, and I met her!“, he said. And if he is not the romantic type, Martin Lamotte obviously fell in love with him:”I knew instantly.“Since then, the couple has taken a big step forward.