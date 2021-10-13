Matthieu Delormeau balances in TPMP on the behavior of a very famous singer!

During his life, Matthieu Delormeau crossed paths with many stars! Recently, the columnist of Cyril Hanouna told an incredible anecdote about his meeting with the star actor of “Titanic”, Leonardo DiCaprio. “I used to go to the Milliardaire, a club in Paris all the time. Once, I walk in and guess who I see? Leonardo DiCaprio. I swear to you. There were lots of women around, who were very pretty,” he said. it detailed. This meeting did not go as Matthieu Delormeau had hoped. “I was there and I went to see one of his bodyguards. I told him that I wanted to talk to Leonardo DiCaprio and he replied that he does not want to talk to me,” said the former host of NRJ 12 before explaining that he was, since, “angry” with Leonardo DiCaprio.

This Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Matthieu Delormeau told a new anecdote about an international star. The story goes back to 2012, when Matthieu Delormeau presented “La Star Academy”. The columnist of Cyril Hanouna explained to have received a famous American singer whose behavior deeply marked him. “During the rehearsals, he was odious. He made everyone come out, even me, while I was the host! But is he crazy or what ?!”, said Matthieu Delormeau. Before continuing: “You can be a great artist and be lovable”. The star of which Matthieu Delormeau speaks is none other than … Bruno Mars!





Matthieu Delormeau then told a very funny but also very embarrassing story about Bruno Mars. “I had a very large dressing room and he was next door. And we had a shared toilet. He goes in and out of the toilet and there is an infection. I never saw that. He came to sing next door. after me, I no longer saw the singer but the one who had condemned a puppy for a quarter of an hour! “, detailed Matthieu Delormeau, causing laughter from the public of TPMP. And to conclude, in the tone of humor: “He opened the door: I saw a little man with a sauerkraut … I felt he was embarrassed and so am I. I don’t know what that he had … Did he have the nervousness to see me? “. Good question !

Writing

See also: “I don’t have a guy!” : Bruno (Les 12 Coups de midi) lets loose live in TPMP … under the spell, Matthieu Delormeau tries an approach