Matthieu Delormeau weighs in on the “odious” behavior of a famous American singer

Matthieu Delormeau never misses an opportunity to reveal crisp anecdotes about the stars he met during his television career. After supermodel Kate Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio, the 44-year-old blonde revealed on set Do not touch My TV that he crossed paths with a very famous American singer, when he presented star Academy in 2012. “During rehearsals, he was obnoxious. He made everyone come out even me, while I was the host! But is he crazy or what ?!”, launched the columnist, who explained that he was feeling a little sick on October 13. “You can be a great artist and be lovable”, he said, apparently very annoyed with his distinguished guest, who was none other than … Bruno Mars!





But this is not the only bad memory that Matthieu Delormeau has kept of the interpreter of Grenade. Indeed, Cyril Hanouna and his chroniclers shared their scatological misadventures. The whole set has gone there with its little toilet story. This is how the former host of So true recounted a very embarrassing moment he lived with Bruno Mars.

“I had a very large dressing room and he was next door. And we had a shared toilet. He goes in and out of the toilet and there is an infection. I’ve never seen that.”, he said, to the laughter of his colleagues. “He came to sing next to me afterwards, I no longer saw the singer but the one who had condemned a puppy for a quarter of an hour!

Cyril Hanouna then asks him if it is indeed the artist. “He opened the door: I saw a little man with a sauerkraut … I felt he was embarrassed and so was I. I don’t know what he had … was he nervous to see me? “, joked Matthieu Delormeau.