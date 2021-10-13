Mbappé, Giroud’s big rant

Olivier Giroud deplores the treatment made by the media of his remarks made after the match against Bulgaria, just before the Euro, at the origin of his quarrel with Kylian Mbappé.

Olivier Giroud may actually have regrets. Because if the second top scorer in the history of the Blues has no more voice in the French team since the end of the Euro, it is obviously because of his reaction after the match against Bulgaria, last meeting preparation before the Euro. Despite his two goals scored at the end of the match, the Savoyard had indeed pointed the finger “The balloons that do not arrive” all the same ” we are doing the shopping “.

Read also: Mbappé lets go of his truths on Giroud

This attack was aimed without naming it Kylian Mbappé. The Parisian striker in any case took it for him. “It was for me, I was concerned”, he recently confided the former Monegasque, assuring nevertheless that he had quickly moved on to something else: “Me, I was disappointed two days. It’s the truth. “ But according to Olivier Giroud, this outing was not even specifically targeting the Bondynois. “It was such a small thing. He (Mbappé) was a little upset for a few days even though I assured him that I was not pointing the finger at him, he explained in an interview with the Guardian. JI didn’t mean to be hard on anyone. I had just answered a question where a journalist told me after the game: ‘Oh, you were very discreet but you scored two goals.’ It’s always like the media is trying to piss me off. I just said, ‘Yeah, maybe we could’ve found each other a different way.’ That’s all. The media tried to inflate it and say that it ruined the atmosphere within the team. But come on! We had an adult conversation and it was no problem. ”





My whole career in the national team, the media pitted me against Benzema

The former Gunner has moreover as much after the media about his supposed rivalry with Karim Benzema. “All my career in the national team, the media have opposed me to Karim Benzema, he confided. You had the pro-Benzema and the pro-Giroud. I always said I had no problem with him and loved playing with him, but it was a media thing to make it look like we were fighting. This has never been true. ”

The native of Chambéry did not hold it against him for his famous outing in Formula 1 and Karting. “It made me laugh, he even assured. Obviously when you are chatting on social media live and asked who is better – Benzema or Giroud – and you know he’s your fan, he had to say something like that. I thought it was quite funny. Afterwards, people on social media sent me so many pictures of him in a Formula 1 car and me in a go-kart with the World Cup, saying it was a little jealousy or something. But I said no such thing. I took it all with a smile. ”

Read also:Mbappé-Giroud, the real reason for their confusionGiroud-Mbappé, dirty atmosphere among the Blues“Giroud did not say anything to me in the face”, laments Mbappé