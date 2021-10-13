More

    Mbappé more accomplice than ever with a Ligue 1 prodigy!

    Between Rayan Cherki and Kylian Mbappé, the complicity is more and more obvious. “Rayan Cherki is also a great talent. He can develop this season ”, confided Mbappé just a few days ago in the columns of the Team. The PSG striker seems to appreciate the young prodigy of OL, and the converse also seems valid.

    Rayan Cherki (whom Onze Mondial interviewed a few weeks ago exclusively) has also taken advantage of the matches of the Espoirs to slip a wink to his elder. Scorer against Serbia, Cherki imitated Mbappé’s celebration. Since last night, the two men have also exchanged via Instagram stories interposed …

    A celebration that has its history dating back to a certain PSG – OL. RMC reveals that Cherki would have promised Mbappé to celebrate a goal like him soon. Forgetting to do so against Ukraine despite his double with the Espoirs, Cherki made up for it against Serbia yesterday …

    Kylian Mbappé, the PSG striker, is becoming more and more complicit with a Ligue 1 prodigy who thought of him last night. Indeed, Rayan Cherki, decisive with the Hopes, dedicated a goal to him with the celebration made in Mbappé.

