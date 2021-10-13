McDonald’s accused of misleading advertising, UFC-Que Choisir files a complaint

The French Consumers Defense Union has just attacked the American multinational for its deceptive commercial practices, especially vis-à-vis the youngest.

Does the giant McDonald’s use young children to illegally promote its products? This is what the consumer association UFC-Que Choisir denounces, which filed a complaint this morning against the American company. The French organization indeed suspects the king of burgers of having hidden illegal partnerships with underage influencers, to promote its products to an audience of young children.

Identical scenarios on YouTube

On the influencer channel Swan & Néo (5.71 million subscribers), the UFC-Que Choisir thus points to a video, released last year and entitled “Swan opens his own fast food restaurant at home !!!”. For 17 minutes, the young boy star of social networks recreates a McDonald’s restaurant at his home. Throughout the video, viewed over 11 million times, Swan details the Happy Meals toys, recalling their availability date. Between “Two thanks” to the American giant, it also prepares replicas of burgers well known to consumers, all in “Impeccable McDo-stamped packaging”, reports the consumer association.

“To conceal the advertising nature of a message, thus letting the community of an influencer believe in disinterested advice is a deceptive commercial practice punishable” – UFC-Que Choose



What could have been an awkward coincidence, however, has a little difficulty in passing with the UFC, which denounces today “The perfidy of such a lack of transparency”. Not only does the video include no message indicating commercial communication – which has been illegal since 2016 via article L121.1 of the Consumer Code – but in addition, the scenario is not isolated. On the Google platform, several videos with similar scenario have been aired since last year. All of them appealed to young influencers, with an audience mainly made up of minors. Among them, Studio Bubble Tea (1.8 million subscribers), or Sana and Lina Kids (57,000 subscribers).

McDonald’s wants to file a complaint

On the side of McDonald’s the response was not long in coming. The American giant believes that the UFC-Que Choisir lawsuit constitutes a “Abusive complaint, intended for the media, which absolutely does not reflect the nature of our practices”. Last April, the firm had already assured the consumer association “Never enter into any partnership with minors aged 17 or under”. Now brought to justice, McDonald’s will now have to convince the court of the merits of its business practices. Note that in the case of Swan & Néo, a second video released a few months later took up exactly the same concept… this time with Burger King.