McDonald’s targeted by a complaint for “hidden advertising” of young influencers

The UFC-Que Choisir raises the case of child influencers who promote McDonald’s products on social networks, directly citing the restaurant chain, without mentioning the existence of a commercial partnership, in its complaint filed on Monday.

JUSTICE – The consumer association UFC-Que Choisir announced on Wednesday, October 13 that it had filed a complaint against McDonald’s France for “deceptive commercial practices”. She accuses him of illegally using young influencers for his advertising, which the fast food giant disputes.

“However, to conceal the advertising nature of a message, thus letting the community of an influencer believe in disinterested advice, is a deceptive commercial practice punishable”, recalls the association in its press release.





For McDonald’s, this is an “abusive complaint, intended for the media, which absolutely does not reflect the nature of [ses] practices, ”he said in a reaction sent to AFP. The group said it was considering filing a “malicious prosecution” complaint.

20,000 euros fine for Nabilla Vergara

In a similar case, influencer and reality TV star Nabilla Benattia-Vergara was fined 20,000 euros for promoting stock services on Snapchat, not to mention that she was paid for it.

“The perfidy of such a lack of transparency increases if the target community is made up of children, less armed than adults in the face of hidden advertising messages,” said the UFC-Que Choisir.

Last April, McDonald’s had already assured the association “never to make any partnership with minors aged 17 or under, or [avec] parents exclusively highlighting their children on their channel ”.

The group says it has also “repeatedly offered exchanges to answer all the questions of the consumer association”, without success.

