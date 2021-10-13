Mercato: a big check for Gérard Lopez signed by Real Madrid?

Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux: the most expensive transfers in history

As we know, times are hard for the Girondins de Bordeaux. The catastrophic management of King Street and GACP plunged the club into the abyss, from which Gérard Lopez tries to extract it. But without financial support, it is difficult to dream. The former owner of LOSC made his first summer cheap by making do with what little he had. The good news is that he could benefit from an unexpected windfall for next summer.

Indeed, Real Madrid’s interest in Aurélien Tchouaméni made the front page of Marca this Wednesday. We learn that AS Monaco would have set the exit voucher for its midfielder, impressive with the France team, at € 60 million. However, during his transfer to the club of the Principality for 18 M € on January 29, 2020, the FCGB had included a percentage of 20% on a future capital gain Which would make 8.4 M € directly in the pocket of the Girondins . A sum necessarily interesting for Gérard Lopez and his team, who will now cross their fingers that Tchouaméni continues his momentum and finishes at Real Madrid …

