Mercato: a hothead almost came to Marseille!

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: top 10 market values ​​of Phocéens

The heroes’ match will take place at the Velodrome on Wednesday, the profits of which will be donated to Unicef. In addition to former great OM players, including Didier Drogba, there will be plenty of athletes, musicians and others like Teddy Riner, Tony Parker, JUL, Matt Pokora or Benoit Paire. The tennis player, OM supporter, made a small revelation in an interview with the official website.

“My father played football in Avignon, I’m from there, so the biggest club around was OM. I was a big fan, like my parents, and my brother before me. There was only one club for me: it was Olympique de Marseille. I played football since I was born until I was 14. The OM training center contacted me I had the choice between tennis and football, and it’s true that for football you had to get away from my family, and I was perhaps not ready at that age. . Even though my dream was to become a soccer player, I’m a tennis player, so I’m very happy. “