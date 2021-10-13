Mercato – Heart, reason or wallet: between Real Madrid and Manchester United, Paul Pogba has the choice of king

In eight months, the boss of the France team will be free from any contract. In two and a half months, he will be free to engage where he wants. In full force of the age (28 years), Paul Pogba will therefore give a decisive turn to his career in the coming months by probably signing his last major contract. La Pioche, sparkling with the Blues in the League of Nations, indisputable with Manchester, is one of the big fish (with Mbappé, Pedri and Ansu Fati) to shoe for free (at least as regards the transfer allowance) .

Now, what to do ? Four clubs now seem able to offer him a contract: Manchester United, Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus. The others for philosophical reasons (Manchester City, sworn enemy of MU), financial (the salary policy of Bayern, the abyssal debt of Barça) or of hooked atoms (Chelsea does not want to deal with Mino Raiola, his agent) are of ‘ores and already offside. The case may also be more complicated for Paris and Juve. Turin, however, is Pogba’s house.

Very attached to the club which launched him at a very high level, he, the emotional, still enjoys excellent relations with the Old Lady. Juve dreams of a comeback. But she is already struggling to extend the highest paid player in her squad, Paulo Dybala, and only offers her an evolving salary of between 8 and 10 million euros. Paul Pogba, who is aiming for at least the double, cannot enter the club’s salary grid. PSG can offer him the millions he claims. But returning to the French context hardly enchants him. Pogba is far from the hustle and bustle of a country which has not always pampered him even if, today, at the cost of immense performances in Blue, France has fallen in love with his midfielder. There remain two very credible options, these: Manchester United and Madrid.

Manchester United: Big money, fullness and sense of history

For several mercatos, Pogba has been asking questions. If Paris, Barça, Juve and Real have tried approaches in recent years, Manchester United, who have never needed the money from a potential transfer and have suffered much less from the Covid compared to others European heavyweights (especially Juve), never gave in. The sports project took time to build but the summer of 2021 allowed the Red Devils to assert their ambitions by signing Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho in a few weeks.

If the current season remains essential to measure the competitiveness of a club that has not shone for a long time in the Champions League, the workforce is one of the most flashy in Europe. Pogba can also count on MU’s finances to push up his contract figures. According to L’Equipe, he would even be ready to come back if Manchester made him the highest paid player in the Premier League (20 million euros). So much for behind the scenes.

On the pitch, if all is not yet perfect, his start to the year makes him one of United’s masters (7 assists in 7 Premier League matches). After long seasons where his club searched for the best way to use it, where the pikes of his coaches tickled his pride, where the press did not let go, he seems to have finally found a form of fullness in an environment which he has always appreciated and nothing would make him more happy today than winning a great title with United, Premier League or Champions League. This is what is still missing from the world champion’s record and it would give meaning to his return, his ‘Pogback’ in the north of England.

Real Madrid: Prestige and place to take

“Every football player dreams of playing for Real Madrid, why not for me one day“, Pogba confided in October 2020. For years the biggest club in history and the Pickaxe have been turning around. Zinedine Zidane has long been forcing himself to attract his compatriot. In vain. We know that Florentino Perez likes tinsel , players “shivers”. Pogba is one of them and he has never hidden his attraction to this “dream club.” If Real’s top priority is Kylian Mbappé, the financial surface of the Madrid giant, whose balance transfer has been in balance since 2016, may allow him to hire the two cracks at the end of the contract. Perez wants to build a Dream Team for the entry into the new stadium scheduled for December 2022. Few players have one as well. great marketing and sporting potential than the doublet of world champions.

Especially since it would not take long to find a place in the eleven for Pogba. At 36, Luka Modric, the creator of the merengue environment for years, will be at the end of his contract in June and the Mancunian will only have to slip into his costume. The arrival of Eduardo Camavinga has already helped renew the cast of an aging midfielder but Pogba’s experience, his authoritative outings, the quality of his long game or his impact in duels would change. truly the face of a Real in search of its splendor. A central question remains: are Madrid more competitive than Manchester? Difficult to be categorical today and the coming season will give the beginning of an answer. Knowing Mino Raiola, he had to advise his foal to play the watch …

