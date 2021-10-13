Mercato: Manchester City gets ahead of Real and PSG for Hland – football

In search of a formidable finisher, Manchester City have made Erling Braut Hland their top priority. The English club also have very strong arguments to snatch the signing of the Norwegian striker Borussia Dortmund.

Hland to Manchester City?

Where will Erling Braut Haland (21) be from next season? Nobody knows. Not even the main interested. One thing seems certain: the Norwegian striker is not expected to stay at Borussia Dortmund, despite the willingness of its leaders to extend his contract which expires in June 2024.

For this, it will be necessary to spend 75 million euros, or even perhaps 90 million euros, depending on the objectives achieved or not, a sum corresponding to its release clause activatable from the summer of 2022. But a club could well try to get ahead well before this chance.

A meeting with Raiola in January

Indeed, Manchester City do not want to waste any more time and plan to meet Mino Raiola in January, announces The Times. In search of a formidable finisher to take over from Sergio Agero, a free party at FC Barcelona, ​​the English champion failed to recover Harry Kane during the last transfer window. For the next summer window, the leaders of the Citizens could put the package, know how to pay the high price, in particular in terms of commissions the Italian-Dutch businessman, in order to bring one of the world references to his post which has still a huge margin for improvement.





Manchester City also has reason to believe a possible agreement. The player’s father, Alf-Inge Hland, remained close to the club where he played between 2000 and 2003. A significant advantage for the English team, which also relies on its equipment, Puma. The German firm is in advanced discussions with the player to recover him at the end of his contract with Nike in January. A collaboration amounting to 5 million euros per year until 2027 has even recently been mentioned. Especially since the general manager of Puma is none other than Bjorn Gulden, also Norwegian and close to the father.

Real and PSG in the game

Until then, positions can obviously move. Knowing that he is desperate, Hland, through his representative, has already made it known that he is demanding an annual salary of 50 million euros. A way to put pressure on its many suitors and test them. Among these, Real Madrid, who dreams of forming a dream duo with Kylian Mbapp, but also and especially Paris Saint-Germain, who could bet on him to compensate for a possible departure at the end of the contract of the world champion. French. One thing is certain: its future acquirer will have to pay the cash register.

Which club for Hland? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …