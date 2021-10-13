Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: This incredible decision at 1 billion euros!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
While FC Barcelona would have reached an agreement for the extension of Pedri, a release clause of 1 billion euros would have been fixed in his new contract.
After a complicated start to the season, the FC Barcelona is looking to the future with the priority of extending the contracts of its greatest talents, starting with Ansu fati, Gavi and Pedri. For the latter, everything would also be finally buckled. While Pedri’s contract ends next June, he would have found an agreement to extend until 2026. Excellent news for Barça who have also done things in a big way to be sure not to lose his nugget.
A record clause for Pedri
Indeed, according to information from Fabrizio Romano, as well as Telefoot, the FC Barcelona set a release clause at 1 billion euros in the Pedri. And if this amount has already been reached at real Madrid, especially with Karim Benzema Where Cristiano Ronaldo, this is a record for the Barça who had never negotiated such a clause for one of his players. the FC Barcelona has obviously still not recovered from the departure of Neymar who had joined the PSG in 2017 for € 222 million, i.e. the amount of his release clause.