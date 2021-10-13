Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: This incredible decision at 1 billion euros!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on October 13, 2021 at 6:10 p.m. by AM

While FC Barcelona would have reached an agreement for the extension of Pedri, a release clause of 1 billion euros would have been fixed in his new contract.





After a complicated start to the season, the FC Barcelona is looking to the future with the priority of extending the contracts of its greatest talents, starting with Ansu fati, Gavi and Pedri. For the latter, everything would also be finally buckled. While Pedri’s contract ends next June, he would have found an agreement to extend until 2026. Excellent news for Barça who have also done things in a big way to be sure not to lose his nugget.

A record clause for Pedri