Mercato – Mercato: Guardiola declares war for Haaland

Highly coveted on the transfer market, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will surely see many clubs requesting him in the coming months. A real battle should begin this winter, with the first offensive led by Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola.

Among the many courtiers of Erling Haaland, it is Manchester City who will open the ball. According to information from The Times, the English champion plans to take action this winter with a view to a transfer during the next summer transfer window. A contact will be made with Mino Raiola, the agent of the Borussia Dortmund striker who may receive a bunch of calls in the coming months. We have indeed announced the Norwegian in the sights of several formations in recent months.





Haaland priority of Guardiola

Apart from Manchester City, Chelsea, before the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain, in the event of the departure of Kylian Mbappé next summer, would have all considered his arrival. In the meantime, it is the Citizens who should get a head start in what could be the great soap opera of the summer of 2022. It must be said that the Premier League resident is perhaps the suitor who needs the most help. ‘Erling Haaland. Remember that this summer, Manchester City, who let Sergio Agüero go freely to FC Barcelona, ​​tried to replace him with Harry Kane.

The England striker seemed determined to come but his leaders at Tottenham were adamantly opposed. Since then, the formation of Pep Guardiola often evolves without a real center-forward since the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus does not have the favors of the Spanish coach. And it can be felt sometimes, like the defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (2-0) in the Champions League. The technician would therefore have placed Erling Haaland at the top of the list of followed scorers, especially as his clause at 75 million euros makes him a widely accessible target.