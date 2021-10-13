Mercato | Mercato – OM: Newcastle, Inter Milan… Saudi Arabia has a huge project with OM!

Foot – Mercato – OM
While Saudi Arabia has just bought Newcastle, the PIF, a Saudi investment fund, could not stop there and the acquisition of OM would indeed be in the pipeline.
After a failure a few months ago, Saudi Arabia finally bought Newcastle. The Magpies therefore passed under the Saudi flag, making the Premier League club the richest in the world. But in a strategy of soft power, Saudi Arabia could not stop there and continue its investments in European football. Recently, it was announced that a project similar to that of the City Group with Manchester city and its satellite clubs could be mounted. While the redemption of Newcastle would be the first step, other redemptions would be expected, including that of theOM, which keeps coming back to the table. ” We could see some formalization combos in the coming months. We can see the emergence of the Saudis in world football on several levels », Recently explained Thibaud Vézirian. And this Wednesday, the Italian press came to add a layer on this subject.
First Inter Milan, then OM?
Saudi Arabia could well be setting up an incredible project through its public investment fund. And according to the information of Libero, after Newcastle, it’s’Inter Milan which could pass under the Saudi flag. Indeed, the case is currently well underway between the different camps and the operation would even be announced to the tune of one billion euros. If this were to come to an end theInter Milan would then be in the same galaxy as Newcastle, but Saudi Arabia would see it bigger. Wishing to change its image in the eyes of the world, the Middle East country wants to increase investments, whether in Europe, but also elsewhere on the globe. Thus, as explained by the transalpine media, the takeover of theOM could also be part of this strategy of the Saudis, who could also take the helm of another club in Brazil. Thus, Saudi Arabia could imitate the project of the City Group, which has teams all over the world. So it could be alike and theOM would then be part of it. What to add fuel to the fire again about the sale of the Marseille club. It has now been very long months since this was announced and if Frank McCourt has so far denied any cession of theOM, the project seems very real. At least in the minds of the Saudis. To be continued…