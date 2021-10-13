Mercato | Mercato – OM: Newcastle, Inter Milan… Saudi Arabia has a huge project with OM!

Foot – Mercato – OM

Posted on October 13, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. by TM

While Saudi Arabia has just bought Newcastle, the PIF, a Saudi investment fund, could not stop there and the acquisition of OM would indeed be in the pipeline.

After a failure a few months ago, Saudi Arabia finally bought Newcastle. The Magpies therefore passed under the Saudi flag, making the Premier League club the richest in the world. But in a strategy of soft power, Saudi Arabia could not stop there and continue its investments in European football. Recently, it was announced that a project similar to that of the City Group with Manchester city and its satellite clubs could be mounted. While the redemption of Newcastle would be the first step, other redemptions would be expected, including that of theOM, which keeps coming back to the table. ” We could see some formalization combos in the coming months. We can see the emergence of the Saudis in world football on several levels », Recently explained Thibaud Vézirian. And this Wednesday, the Italian press came to add a layer on this subject.





First Inter Milan, then OM?