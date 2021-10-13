Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A resounding return in the succession of Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 13, 2021

As Kylian Mbappé approaches the end of his contract dangerously, Paris Saint-Germain begins to look around to replace him.





Time passes and the prolongation of Kylian Mbappé doesn’t seem to be making much progress. Yet the Paris Saint Germain still believe in it, as recently explained Leonardo. ” Our idea is to extend Mbappé’s contract »Explained the sports director of the PSG, during an event organized in northern Italy on October 9th. ” Our plan has not changed. Kylian is a gem, he’s absolutely perfect for PSG, and then we have Kylian, Leo (Messi), Neymar. We never planned the future of PSG without Mbappé “. As of August 25, however, we revealed to you on le10sport.com that within the PSG we start to think about the succession of Mbappé, especially with Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

