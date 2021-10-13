Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Qatar ready to make a shattering decision with Sergio Ramos? The answer !

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 13, 2021 at 7:15 p.m. by AC

Arrived this summer from Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has yet to play a game for Paris Saint-Germain.





True icon of Real Madrid, of which he was the captain for several years, Sergio ramos landed at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract. Admittedly, the defender is 35 years old, but if he regains his level he will undoubtedly be an incredible reinforcement for Mauricio Pochettino. Except that his level, Ramos seems to have lost him since the start of 2021. The Spaniard has in fact only played seven games in all since last January and none in the jersey of the PSG. Enough for the Catalan press to start talking about a departure from the next winter transfer window.

Ramos worried, but PSG don’t think about selling her