Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: Operation Chouaméni is already shifting into high gear!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid
Impressive with the France team, Aurélien Tchouaméni would be in Real Madrid’s sights, but the AS Monaco midfielder could be the subject of an offensive from Juventus as early as January.
At 21, Aurélien Tchouaméni is likely to be widely talked about in the coming months. The middle of theAS Monaco experienced a meteoric rise after having distinguished himself on the Rock and making his debut in the Blues last September, and the hopes placed in him were once again confirmed during the Final 4 of the League of Nations, where the player trained in Bordeaux shone when he came into play against the Belgium (3-2) before moving on to a very convincing start against theSpain (2-1). Chouameni crosses the levels at high speed, and this could still accelerate very soon, far from Monaco, since the European leaders have hidden his name.
Real Madrid go all out on Tchouaméni
While Kylian Mbappé used to monopolize the Unes of the Spanish press among Blues, AS and Marca have this time decided to highlight Aurelian Chouameni this week, due to the keen interest of Real Madrid for the French neo-international. Florentino Perez is looking for a player who can replace and replace in the long term Casemiro in the midfield, and would have fallen under the spell of the Monegasque. A complex dossier for the real Madrid, since theAS Monaco would claim 60M € for his player still engaged until June 2024, and who has several avenues for his future.
Juventus would like to settle the matter in January
The main threat to Real Madrid is in Italy, since the Juventus is also determined to bet on Aurelian Chouameni to strengthen. While an offensive in the summer of 2022 seemed for a time considered, Tuttosport reveals this Wednesday that the leaders of Turin could move up a gear as early as January in the event of the sale of Weston McKennie Where Aaron Ramsey in order to catch the competition by surprise, especially as the relations between Bianconeri and the entourage of Chouameni would be good. Contrary to Marca, the transalpine daily estimates that the cost of the operation would be estimated between 40 and 45M €, although the interest of other European clubs could increase the bill. Besides the Real Madrid and the Juve, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested, while the name of Manchester City is also mentioned in England. The TV series Chouameni therefore seems already launched.