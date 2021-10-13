Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: Operation Chouaméni is already shifting into high gear!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid

Posted on October 13, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. by Bernard Colas updated on October 13, 2021 at 12:39 p.m.

Impressive with the France team, Aurélien Tchouaméni would be in Real Madrid’s sights, but the AS Monaco midfielder could be the subject of an offensive from Juventus as early as January.

At 21, Aurélien Tchouaméni is likely to be widely talked about in the coming months. The middle of theAS Monaco experienced a meteoric rise after having distinguished himself on the Rock and making his debut in the Blues last September, and the hopes placed in him were once again confirmed during the Final 4 of the League of Nations, where the player trained in Bordeaux shone when he came into play against the Belgium (3-2) before moving on to a very convincing start against theSpain (2-1). Chouameni crosses the levels at high speed, and this could still accelerate very soon, far from Monaco, since the European leaders have hidden his name.





Real Madrid go all out on Tchouaméni

While Kylian Mbappé used to monopolize the Unes of the Spanish press among Blues , AS and Marca have this time decided to highlight Aurelian Chouameni this week, due to the keen interest of Real Madrid for the French neo-international. Florentino Perez is looking for a player who can replace and replace in the long term Casemiro in the midfield, and would have fallen under the spell of the Monegasque. A complex dossier for the real Madrid, since theAS Monaco would claim 60M € for his player still engaged until June 2024, and who has several avenues for his future.

Juventus would like to settle the matter in January