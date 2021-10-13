Mercedes EQE SUV: alongside the GLE

At Mercedes, electrification takes different forms. There will indeed be several specific platforms for 100% electric models: one for AMGs, another for vans, a future MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform for compact cars, and finally the replacement for the current EVA2, used for the high-end electric.

The large zero-emission road cars with the star will therefore last until 2025, when the platform is fully renewed. And after the EQS, then the recently unveiled EQE, Mercedes will launch two large SUVs: EQS and EQE.











The two will share many components but will stand out for styling details, equipment, and above all for the size. The EQE has just been surprised by our photographer, with his final design.

Without much surprise, we find the design all in soft curves and without sharp angles. The EQE SUV will stand out from the EQS SUV with reduced overhangs and a roof that does not plunge to the rear. On the technical side, the EQE SUV will share its engines and batteries with the EQE sedan: 90 kWh of capacity, and a 215 kW engine on the rear axle, before the arrival of the four-wheel drive versions.