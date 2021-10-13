Michel-Edouard Leclerc calls on the State to “lower its taxes”

While the price of diesel has reached an all-time high, the president of the strategic committee of the E. Leclerc centers declares that he is already selling fuel almost at cost price.

A liter of diesel has never been so expensive in France. The price at the pump last week reached 1.5354 euros per liter on average. This subject is closely scrutinized by the government, which has vivid memories of the demonstrations at the end of 2018, triggered by the record price of a full tank of fuel.

This Tuesday, during the session of questions to the government at the National Assembly, Barbara Pompili, the Minister of Transition, “asked distributors to make a gesture in this difficult period, by reducing their margins. I reserve the possibility of bringing them together if necessary“.

“We will first make sure that distributors play the game, and that none of them takes advantage of the situation to increase prices at the pump excessively to the detriment of the most modest French.», Assured Barbara Pompili.





Asked this morning on RMC about this effort to be made, Michel-Edouard Leclerc returned the ball to the government: “We are already almost at cost. On fuel, we save one to two cents per liter. I am ready to help the State to lower its taxes by accompanying its movement but it is up to the State to begin“.

This increase in fuel prices reflects more generalized inflation. In September, consumer prices in France rose 2.1% over one year, after 1.9% in August, according to a provisional estimate released Thursday by INSEE. Household consumption rebounded by 1%. The rise in prices was driven by services (+ 1.5%) and energy (+ 14.4%), while that of manufactured products (+ 0.4%) and to a lesser extent from the food (+ 1%) and tobacco (+ 4.8%) slowed, said the National Institute of Statistics in a press release.

“I think inflation will rise to 4% at the start of 2022 because there are too many price increases on transport, raw materials and energy», Affirmed this morning Michel-Édouard Leclerc, president of the strategic committee of the centers E. Leclerc.