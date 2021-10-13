Mid-session AOF France / Europe analysis – European stock markets are recovering, US inflation and JPMorgan on the menu

(AOF) – Badly oriented at the opening, the European stock markets are generally moving in the green at mid-session. The session promises to be volatile and highly influenced by the trend on Wall Street. In fact, at the start of the afternoon, investors will learn about US inflation in September, in a context of soaring energy prices. In addition, the third quarter earnings season will officially kick off there with JPMorgan. At around 11:50 a.m., the CAC 40 advanced by 0.30% to 6,567.95 points and the EuroStoxx 50 by + 0.50% to 4,075.30 points.

SAP (+ 4.63% to 122.36 euros) posted one of the largest increases in the Dax index, its good results in the third quarter having enabled it to again raise its 2021 objectives. In addition to an acceleration of its activity in in the cloud, the professional software publisher benefited from the good performance of its historic software licensing business. This has a higher margin than the cloud, resulting in operational profitability at group level significantly higher than expected.

LVMH gained 2.21% to 647.90 euros after the publication of once again impressive quarterly sales. Observers, who expected such a performance, are also reassured by the forecasts of the world number one in luxury. If demand slowed in Asia in August due to the resurgence of the pandemic and fears of a tax hike for the wealthy in China, the owner of Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior assured that the momentum was well distributed in September in this key market for him, as for the rest of the sector.





Spie rises above the lot today at SBF 120, with a jump of 7.94% to 21.20 euros, after announcing its withdrawal in the Equans file. The specialist in multi-technical services in the fields of energy and communications indeed announced last night that it would not go to the end of the competitive process for the acquisition of the subsidiary of Engie, thus following the example of the Carlyle fund, which also threw in the towel at the end of September.

Today’s macroeconomic figures

In August 2021, seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 1.6% in the eurozone compared to July 2021, according to estimates by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In July, industrial production rose 1.4% in the euro area. In August 2021, compared to August 2020, industrial production increased by 5.1% in the euro area.

The evolution of consumer prices from September to United States will be unveiled at 2:30 p.m. The minutes of the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting will be released at 8 p.m. ET.

Around 11:50 a.m., the euro gains 0.19% to 1.1554 dollars.