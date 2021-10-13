Mike Maignan absent ten weeks

Arrived this summer at AC Milan from LOSC, Mike Maignan quickly established himself in the Milan cages, especially following the departure of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, the French international (1 selection), recent winner of the League of Nations with the Blues, will be stopped in his good pass. Following pain in the left wrist, the former doorman of the Mastiffs had to go to the pool table, and his absence is much longer than expected.

“AC Milan can confirm that Mike Maignan underwent an arthroscopic examination today which identified an injury to a ligament in his left wrist, which has been repaired. A percutaneous pedicle screw was also attached to the scaphoid bone of her wrist due to a vascular problem. The operation, performed at La Madonnina clinic by Dr Loris Pegoli in the presence of AC Milan club doctor Stefano Mazzoni, was a perfect success. He will rest for six weeks before starting the rehabilitation process. The unavailability of Maignan should be ten weeks “, wrote AC Milan in a statement.



