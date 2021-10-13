Mike Maignan, injured left wrist, will miss ten weeks announces AC Milan





The Italian press evoked on Tuesday an absence estimated between two weeks and one month. But Mike Maignan will finally be out of the field until mid-December. In a statement, AC Milan said the former LOSC goalkeeper, who arrived this summer against some 15 million euros, had been operated on Wednesday on his left wrist and that he will miss ten weeks of competition. It is a real blow for the current second in Serie A, as well as for the French international who had made a success of his debut in the Italian league (note: second best defense for the Lombard club).

“AC Milan can confirm that Mike Maignan underwent an arthroscopic exam on Wednesday which identified an injury to a ligament in his left wrist, which was repaired. A pedicle screw was also attached to the scaphoid bone of his wrist due to a vascular problem. The operation was successful. He will rest for six weeks before starting the rehabilitation process“, wrote the Milanese club on its official site.





The team coached by Stefano Pioli should not count on the former Lyonnais Ciprian Tatarusanu, the current replacement of Mike Maignan, to ensure the interim. According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the journalist of Guardian Specialized in the transfer window, goalkeeper Antonio Mirante (38), currently free since the end of his adventure with Roma, has already signed until June 2022. The formalization should take place very soon.

“The Blues don’t like comfort, they need to be pushed around”