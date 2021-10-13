Milleis acquires the private bank Cholet Dupont-Oudart

INFO LE FIGARO – The former French subsidiary of Barclays wants to move upmarket. She offers herself a portfolio of 7,000 wealthy families.

Milleis Banque is strengthening its position in private banking. The former French subsidiary of Barclays, bought in 2017 by the British investment fund AnaCap, has entered into exclusive negotiations to get its hands on the private bank Cholet Dupont-Oudart. Result of the marriage, last June, between Cholet Dupont and Oudart, a former subsidiary of the Swiss private bank EFG International, it manages nearly € 4 billion in assets and has nearly 7,000 client families. The price of the transaction is kept secret.

At the end of the operation, which must be validated by the authorities, the Parisian establishment Cholet Dupont Oudart will keep “Its brand, its autonomy and its specific culture”. The bank will remain managed by Fabrice de Cholet and Gaël Dupont, who will become minority shareholders. Why are they selling this century-old family bank a few months after making it bigger? “To broaden the range of products and solutions and lean on a group with solid fundamentals”, we answer.