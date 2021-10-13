Miscellaneous: Kylian Mbappé launches his first self-publishing book

Kylian Mbappé will release an autobiographical graphic novel entitled “My name is Kylian” intended for young audiences, with a circulation of 300,000 copies. A project for which he created his own publishing house, KM.

Brilliant on the grounds where he has just won the League of Nations with the France team, Kylian Mbappé is trying a new adventure outside of the round ball. The PSG striker will release his first graphic novel “My name is Kylian”, whose plot tells “His history and the difficulties he had to overcome before becoming a world star. “ The player’s lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, told the site on Tuesday Books that the comic will be released on November 12 and will benefit from a large circulation of 300,000 copies.





She specifies that for the occasion, Kylian Mbappé has set up his own publishing house, KM, distributed by Media Diffusion, to carry out this editorial project. A choice particularly linked to the collaboration with Faro, known to be the newspaper’s cartoonist The team. “The publishing houses did not accept the project with this designer, but we wanted to keep Faro. My client wanted to publish this book at any cost, to use the fashionable expression ”, explained the lawyer.

The project is scripted by Kylian Mbappé himself and several members of his family, including his mother, specifies Books. An initiative that is not unprecedented in the world of football. The Parisian recalls that in 2017, Antoine Griezmann, Mbappé’s teammate in the France team, had also attempted the adventure of literature for young people with the publication of a series of novels of which he was the hero.