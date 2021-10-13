Mom I missed the plane on Disney +: what does the remake look like? Check out the trailer! – Cinema News

After studying film school, Clément Cusseau joined the editorial staff of AlloCiné in 2011. He is currently specialized in streaming content and news on SVOD platforms.

A first trailer for the film “Mum I missed the plane (it’s starting again)”, a remake of the cult film “Mum I missed the plane”, has been unveiled by the Disney + platform.

It starts again ! Almost thirty years after the release of the cult Mum I missed the plane, having inducted Macaulay Culkin as the king of child stars of the 90s, the Disney + platform today unveils the first images of its remake entitled: Maman I missed the plane! (it starts again).





Directed by Dan Mazer (who succeeds his compatriot Chris Columbus), this new version identically resumes the concept of the original film: a young boy is inadvertently forgotten by his parents, who left on a trip on Christmas Eve. Left to himself, the latter will have to set up traps to protect his house from a duo of wacky burglars.

Among the notable changes in this remake, the destination of the child’s parents (in Tokyo in this new version, against Paris in the original), as well as the identity of the burglars: exit the “float breakers” played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, replaced by a married couple camped by Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2).

The role of the young boy has, as for him, been entrusted to the young actor Archie Yates, discovered in the cinema in the film Jojo Rabbit. Note the presence in this trailer of one of the actors of the original film: Devin Ratray, interpreter of Buzz McCallister, the tyrannical big brother of Kevin, who became a respectable police officer.

Mom I missed the plane ! (it starts again) is to be discovered exclusively on Disney + from November 12!