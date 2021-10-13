Monaco sets the price of Tchouaméni, Bordeaux attentive

Marca has activated Chouaméni mode. After revealing on Tuesday that Real Madrid were interested in the Monegasque environment for the next summer transfer window, the Madrid daily is still making its front page on the French international with this title: 60 million euros.

A price that corresponds according to Marca to what AS Monaco intends to claim, at a minimum, for Aurélien Tchouaméni, courted therefore by Real Madrid, but also Juventus Turin and several English leaders such as Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester City.





Bordeaux could recover € 8m

The battle promises to be fierce for Tchouaméni next summer and that should also do the business of the Girondins de Bordeaux, who had sold their player to the ASM for 17.5 million euros, plus 2.5 in bonus, in January 2020, including an incentive of 20% on the capital gain of a future transfer according to the specialized account Girondinfos.

If Monaco were to sell Tchouaméni 60 million euros next summer, Bordeaux should therefore receive 20% of the capital gain of 40 million, or 8 million euros. A welcome check for the economy of the Girondins from Gérard Lopez …