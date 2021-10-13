Monfils, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pogba-Real and LeBron James records: the news on a plate

What you might have missed between last night and this morning

1. Tennis – Indian Wells: Monfils and Zverev at the rendezvous

Gaël Monfils is indeed on a buoyant dynamic. After his final in Sofia, the Frenchman quietly got rid of the annoying Kevin Anderson on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals (7-5, 6-2). It would probably take a little more in the next round since the Monf will challenge Alexander Zverev, who emerged victorious from his duel with Andy Murray (6-4, 7-6 [4]). Also note the elimination of Matteo Berrettini , overthrown by the fiery Taylor Fritz (6-4, 6-3).

Omnisport Germany qualified, headliners eliminated, Zverev expected: news on a plateau YESTERDAY At 5:05 AM

Gaël Monfils Credit: Getty Images

2. Football – World Cup Qualifications: CR7, always stronger, always higher

Portugal are still 2nd in their group behind Serbia but they have no intention of missing out on any point before the final clash. Against Luxembourg, Cristiano Ronaldo took care of almost everything while signing a hat-trick to participate in the clear victory of his family (5-0). The Portuguese has now scored 115 national goals. For his part, England drew against Hungary (1-1).

3. Football – Mercato: Real still dreams of Pogba

At the end of his contract with Manchester United, Paul Pogba sets the market in motion. While his extension seemed almost acquired in the last few weeks, Real Madrid would like to (re) put their nose in the file, just to recover a free crack, like Alaba last season and like Mbappé next season, thinks he knows AS who believes that “anything is possible”. Even if the Mancunien’s salary can be a problem, at Real, we remain convinced that the merengue project, with Mbappé and Benzema, is enough to convince La Pioche to join a club that has courted him for years.

Benzema, Pogba: who is the best player in the final? And the tournament?

We have also retained for you

Basketball – NBA : French winger Sekou Doumbouya entered into a “two way” contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, the NBA franchise announced on his twitter account. The 20-year-old, selected in 15th position in the 2019 draft by Detroit, will therefore settle down halfway between the minor league (G-League) and the NBA, after a hectic summer.





Football – Euro U21 Qualifying : Carried by its two Amine, Adli and Gouiri, and Rayan Cherki, the France Espoirs team has consolidated its position as leader of Group H by winning in Serbia (3-0).

Basketball – NBA : Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving won’t be allowed to play or even train until he’s vaccinated against Covid, NBA franchise management announced Tuesday.

The podcast of the day

Olympic boxing champion in Sydney in 2000, Brahim Asloum is the guest of Flo Masnada in Belle Trace.

The catch-up video

In our program dedicated to Formula 1, Gilles Della Posta and Stéphane Vrignaud come back to Lewis Hamilton’s failed racing strategy. By ignoring the instructions of his engineers, the British pilot shot himself in the foot and did not get a 5th place in Turkey. But who is responsible for this quack?

“Hamilton is a flambler, he was obsessed with winning, he wanted to bluff everyone”

What you must not miss today

1. Football – League of Nations: The game at the foot of Lloris, a French evil?

In great delicacy in his kicking game against Spain, Hugo Lloris confirmed that his contribution is assessed first of all in his decisive saves rather than in his relationship to the game. At 34, it is difficult to imagine a great change for him. What next? Mike Maignan or Ilan Meslier have something to raise hope despite a delay in ignition in this sector in France.

Hugo Lloris throws the ball to the foot against Spain Credit: Getty Images

2. Formula 1 – Turkish Grand Prix: Hamilton – Mercedes, eroded confidence?

Last Sunday there was still a little fry on the line between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes management, at odds over race strategy. At the start of the season, the driver and the team’s strategists seemed to be on the same page. This has not been the case for many weeks now.

3. Basketball – NBA: What records to go for LeBron James?

LeBron James, 4 times MVP of the finals in his 4 titles, begins his 19th career season. Already the best scorer in the history of the playoffs, the King could also become the best passer. But another record, even more prestigious, reaches out to him … if he remains in good health. We take stock before the start of the season for the Lakers, who are among the favorites for the title.

The King still has challenges ahead: 5 records in LeBron’s sights

But also :

Tennis: The sequel to Indian Wells, to follow on Eurosport

Football: Women’s PSG facing WFC-2 Kharkiv in C1 (6:45 p.m.)

Handball: Montpellier moving on the floor of HC Vardar 1961 (8:45 p.m.) to follow on Eurosport.fr

Omnisport The Blues titled, Monfils qualified, Froome to finish: the news on a plate 10/11/2021 At 5:10 AM