More master of himself, the singer of Smash Mouth retires

Steve Harwell, singer of Californian rock band Smash Mouth, has announced his retirement after a catastrophic concert in the United States on Saturday. Group members highlight mental health issues.

The scene too much. Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell announced his retirement on Tuesday after an outcry over a catastrophic concert on Saturday in New York State, a video recording of which was widely shared on social networks. The Californian rock band was the guest of The Big Sip – La Grande Gorgée – a beer festival held in the small town of Bethel, 4000 souls, in the south of the state. In theory, they were to unfold their greatest hits, including All Star, released in 1999, became a worldwide hit – 700 million listens on Spotify – appearing on the soundtrack of Shrek. Except that the performance immediately turned pathetic.

Rather than singing, a visibly beside himself Steve Harwell multiplied his provocative projections, regularly insulting the crowd while staggering on stage. A desynchronization of the movements which did not prevent the 54-year-old artist from addressing the crowd, at one point during the concert, which strongly resembles a Nazi salute. So many moments filmed and broadcast on social networks by a young spectator, who assured to have attended the “The most chaotic spectacle (that she) has ever seen in all (her) life”. In view of the images, we want to believe it.





On Tuesday, representatives for Smash Mouth said on Tuesday that Steve Harwell had left the group to focus on what they described as long-standing medical issues. “Despite Steve’s best efforts to overcome these ailments, he is heartbroken to let it be known that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band’s millions of fans across. the world”, they said. “I tried so hard to overcome my physical and mental health issues and play in front of you one last time, but I just couldn’t”Harwell added in a statement, quoted by the Los Angeles Times. The singer expects the band to continue without him and says he has “Can’t wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next”.

A spokesperson for the group clarified the evils Steve Harwell has been facing for several years. “He suffered from several types of addiction resulting in physical and mental health problems”, including cardiomyopathy and Wernicke’s encephalopathy, a disease that “Considerably affected his motor functions, especially speech and memory problems”. Regarding the apparent Nazi salute, Smash Mouth members say the singer “Regrets his actions, but this video is not an accurate representation of the man that is Steve”. We prefer to remember the happy days of the success ofAll Star and its multiple repetitions and diversions on the internet.