Morocco ejects Guinea and qualifies for the dams

A few hours after the Senegal, Morocco became this Tuesday the second African selection to validate its ticket for the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Winners of Guinea (4-1) in Rabat in a late match of the 2e day, the Atlas Lions are indeed guaranteed to finish first in Group I two days from the end.

After a round of observation, Vahid Halilhodzic’s men pressed the accelerator, like this overflow of the stirring Mmaee concluded by a strike from Louza above, then this free kick quickly played by Hakimi and who saw El Kaabi get countered at close range. Logically, the Guinean defense ended up bending on a center of Hakimi followed by a header from Mmaee on the bar, taken victoriously by El Kaabi at close range (0-1, 21e).





Barely, the Syli National however managed to equalize against all expectations ten minutes later on a high recovery from Kane who released a dry shot deflected by Saiss and which surprised Bounou (1-1, 31e). This goal hurt the morale of Moroccans, therefore beaten in duels and too messy in their transmissions. When we least expected it, the locals took the lead again thanks to a set piece when Louza, on a free kick, found the head of Chakla who returned victoriously to Amallah, who came into play following a Barkok’s wound (1-2, 42e).

Amallah, the providential man

What frustrate the Guineans and Naby Keita who was happy to get away with a simple yellow card despite a kick sent out of spite in the shin of Amrabat before the break. Upon returning from the locker room, the men of Kaba Diawara (present on the bench in the absence of coach Didier Six, still hospitalized), pushed but Saiss and Bounou signed two decisive interventions.

Once again, while Morocco was not at its best in the game, the delivery intervened on a set piece: on a corner, Louza made a good combination and found Amallah, author of a double on a powerful recovery (1 -3, 65e). If Mmaee then failed against Aly Keita, Boufal, who came into play, ended up concluding the festival despite his bicycle a little missed on a cross from Fajr (1-4, 89e). A result which seals the fate of Guinea and Guinea Bissau, eliminated like Sudan.

Classification : Morocco 12 points, Guinea Bissau 4 pts, Guinea 3 pts, Sudan 2 pts

